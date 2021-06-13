MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

