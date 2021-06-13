M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of M&T Bank worth $149,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 575,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

