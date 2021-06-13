Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 116,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

