MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 119,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.