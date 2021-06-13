Morgan Stanley Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

