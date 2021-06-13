Morgan Stanley Boosts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $36.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

