Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

