Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

