Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 401.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $193.13 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

