Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 411,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

