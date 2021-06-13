Mizuho Trims The Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $59.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.08.

NYSE SO opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in The Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in The Southern by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

