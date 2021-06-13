Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,427 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $584.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $584.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

