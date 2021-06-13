Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

