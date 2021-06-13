Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

