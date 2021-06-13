Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $26,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

CARR stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

