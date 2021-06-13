Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

