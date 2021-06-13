Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $809.85 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

