Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $19.94 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.75 or 0.00045313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $814.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.19 or 0.99921788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

