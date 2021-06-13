Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHICU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

PHICU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

