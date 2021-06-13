Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

