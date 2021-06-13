Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 5,820 Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,081,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

