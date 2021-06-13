Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 100,000 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

