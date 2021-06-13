Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 226.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock worth $3,647,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

