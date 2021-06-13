Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 110,600 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $4,019,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,078,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,532,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAQ opened at $9.78 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

