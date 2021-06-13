Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $14,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of GTPBU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

