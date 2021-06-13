MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 66.5% in May

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 154,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

