Miller Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,675 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

PKW opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

