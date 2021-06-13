Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.