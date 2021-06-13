Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $434,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

