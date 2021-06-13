Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

