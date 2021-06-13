Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,536 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $63.32 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

