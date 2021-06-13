Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

