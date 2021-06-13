MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 35,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,736,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 205,767 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

