Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

