M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 385 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares worth $3,060,336,575. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

