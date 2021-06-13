M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
