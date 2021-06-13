M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $228,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $296.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.