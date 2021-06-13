M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $474.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

