M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,575 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.