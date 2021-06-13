M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 582 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $68.69 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

