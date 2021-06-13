MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

