MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
