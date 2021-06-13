Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce $139.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the highest is $158.94 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $536.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

