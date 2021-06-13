Mercury General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.632 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Mercury General stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

