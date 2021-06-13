Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 541 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

