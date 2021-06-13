Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.36. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

