Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.89 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

