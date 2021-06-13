Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,041 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

