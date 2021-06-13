Melon (MLN) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

