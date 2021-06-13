Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

