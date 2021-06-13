MedicCoin Trading 24.4% Lower This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,193.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057806 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001426 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 146.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

